Comstock Mining to Present at the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and the Global Chinese Financial Forum

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:LODE), a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company, announced today that Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at both the 2018 Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF), Vancouver Conference in British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, January 20, 2018, and on January 21-22, 2018, at the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC.



Organized by NAI Interactive, the GCFF is one of the most extensive, bi-lingual, financial networking events covering North America and China. The event facilitates business growth through networking activities among public and private companies, financial institutions and investors.

Organized by Cambridge House International Inc. and Katusa Research, the 2018 VRIC represents the world's largest resource investment conference, with more than 8,000 attendees, this conference is at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC.

During both conferences, Mr. De Gasperis will provide Company updates on its most recent resource developments and participate in one-on-one meetings with registered conference investors. Registration for these meetings is only for qualified investors, portfolio managers, and private wealth and family office managers.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining. The Company began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, the Company has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. The Company continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district expanding its footprint and exploring all of our existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development and mining. The near term goal of our business plan is to maximize intrinsic stockholder value realized, per share, by continuing to acquire mineralized and potentially mineralized properties, exploring, developing and validating qualified resources and reserves (proven and probable) that enable the commercial development of our operations through extended, long-lived mine plans that are economically feasible and socially responsible.

