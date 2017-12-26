Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2018 Global TMT West Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Citi 2018 Global TMT West Conference. Mr. Schlanger's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and over 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

