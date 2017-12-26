HC Government Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.1375 Per Common Share

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC Government Realty Trust, Inc. ("HCGRT" or "the Company"), today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2017 and is payable on January 15, 2018.



The quarterly dividend payment is in-line with the Company's communicated intent to provide investors with a $0.55 per share annual dividend, and the Company expects to continue such payments.

About HC Government Realty Trust, Inc.

HC Government Realty Trust, Inc. was formed in 2016 for the purpose of acquiring and operating federally-leased properties, the leases for which are full-faith and credit obligations of the United States. Federally-leased real estate asset classes typically possess a highly stable tenant base, long-term lease structures and low risk of tenant turnover. The Company's portfolio of leased facilities is occupied by U.S. Government agencies, including a number of the largest and most essential agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Transportation. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.hcgovtrust.com.

About this Press Release

This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, including without limitation the common stock. Any such offer is made exclusively through the Company's final offering circular dated November 7, 2016, as the same may be amended or supplemented (the "Final Offering Circular"). The Final Offering Circular, as supplemented, is available at: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=hc+gove&match=contains&action=getcompany.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement in this press release for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Final Offering Circular. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Glenn Wiener / Michael Glickman

Tel: 212-786-6011 / 917-397-2272

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com / mglickman@GWCco.com