Predictive Technology Group Appoints John E. Sorrentino to Chair Predictive Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED) announces that John E. Sorrentino, will chair the Predictive Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board. Predictive Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc., specializes in genetic testing, diagnostics, and therapeutic products to advance precision medicine. Sorrentino is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vaccine Research and Development at Pfizer and brings his vast experience in R&D and clinical laboratory management to the Predictive Therapeutics' Advisory team.



Sorrentino has over 35 years of senior management experience in the life sciences. Focused on improving public health, he has held leadership roles in private, and public companies, as well as government and non-profit institutions. Prior to joining Wyeth, later acquired by Pfizer , 14 years ago, Sorrentino held executive positions in several organizations that provided neonatal screening and related clinical services. Sorrentino's expertise has had him appear before state legislators, the US Congress and professional societies on a variety of healthcare and policy issues.

"We are very pleased to have John head up our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Mike Dey, CEO of Predictive Therapeutics and former Wyeth colleague. "John's experience in clinical testing and women's health will be an invaluable addition to our current team of experts and our mission to effectively treat endometriosis."

"I am excited to chair the Predictive Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board," said John Sorrentino. "The work they are doing in genetic testing has potential to ultimately assist mothers and their children in knowing if they need therapeutic treatment and could improve health outcomes."

Predictive Therapeutics plans to launch several new molecular diagnostic tests focused on women's health, and a therapeutic drug for the potential treatment of endometriosis.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a Salt Lake City, UT, based Life-Sciences Holding company formed in 2013, aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics, and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. Its subsidiary companies currently focus on four main categories: Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Tissue Products. PRED is exploring possibilities for additional disease identification and treatment categories in its integrated, registered laboratories. PRED subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively, www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.predbiotech.com.

