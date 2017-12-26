Oxford to Present at the ICR Conference 2018

ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2018 being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.



The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .