Perry Ellis International to Present at ICR Conference on January 8th

Miami, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) announced today that the company will be presenting at the 20th Annual ICR Conference 2018 on Monday, January 8th, 2018 at 1:00 PM (local time) at the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton, Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Orlando, FL. A webcast of the presentation will be available live at the company's website (http://www.pery.com) and for 15 days following the conference.



Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The Company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®. The Company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® and Jag® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and most recently Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear. Additional information on the Company is available at http://www.pery.com.

