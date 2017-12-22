NOHO Sues Greenfield Farms and CEO for Rescission of NGEN Technologies Transaction

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC:DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:



NOHO, Inc. has filed suit against Greenfield Farms Foods, Inc. and Ronald Heineman in State Court in California, captioned as Luke C. Zouvas and NOHO, Inc., Plaintiffs vs. Greenfield Farms Food, Inc., Ronald Heineman and Does 1-50. click here for a copy of the action

The action seeks damages for misrepresentation, rescission of any purported agreements to transfer ownership of the company, as well as any action not approved directly by NOHO, Inc., as controlling the majority proxy of the vote of Greenfield Farms as well as the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement of June 7, 2017. Further injunctive relief is sought to declare all of the announced and intended transactions with NGEN Technologies to be a nullity and recognize NOHO's control of the Company.

Luke Zouvas, General Counsel to NOHO, said, "We commenced this action in state court to give us the best opportunity to obtain relief for NOHO and the public as quickly as possible. And all federal securities laws will apply. Our position is that Mr. Heineman's resignation is not effective and the transaction with NGEN Technologies will not occur. These parties appear to be colluding to hijack Greenfield Farms when in fact the Company is 49% owned and totally controlled by NOHO. We anticipate naming additional parties in the near future as information comes to light."

NOHO, Inc.'s CEO, David Mersky, further provided, "This entire case shocks the conscience. We have an enforceable agreement that was not only signed, but announced by Greenfield Farms granting NOHO control of the Company in its pursuit of the insurance project. What has transpired is inexplicable and it will not stand. I want the shareholders of both companies to understand that management is not interested in the balance sheet of GRAS, but rather a much greater strategic interest. GRAS is wholly controlled by NOHO and I am obligated to protect that asset and will continue to enforce NOHO's rights and pursue value for our shareholders."

