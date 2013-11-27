Sirena, Inc. Launches a Revolution in Cleaning with its Innovative Water-Filtered Vacuum System, Just in Time for the Holidays

Toufic Khayrallah, founder and CEO of Sirena Inc., announced that the firm has launched the Sirena Total Home Cleaning system just in time for the holidays and it's now available in select retail establishments. Sirena is a revolutionary new water-based filtration vacuum that offers one of the best technological solutions available for those who suffer from breathing disorders.

“Traditional vacuums have not changed in the past 100 years,” said Khayrallah. “Sirena is the answer for those frustrated with trying to clean with old-fashioned systems. Investing in a Sirena is a long term, cost effective solution for those who care about their indoor environment.”

Sirena, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of the most technologically advanced water-based cleaning systems. Sirena represents the first high-quality, water-based system designed for the retail market. The vacuum uses water as a filter to clean homes in the most natural way possible. Sirena is equipped with a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter for non-water soluble material.

Separator technology forces air into the water, trapping dirt and keeping it from being exhausted into the environment. The air in homes is water-washed and returned fresh and clean. Water never clogs the way bags and filters do and Sirena offers consumers 100 percent suction and 100 percent airflow every time it's used.

Water filtration vacuums are widely viewed by experts as the best form of cleaning technology for people who suffer from breathing problems due to asthma, allergies, pet hair and pollutants. Pet owners will love the speed and effectiveness of water filtration at removing pet fur and dander. Powered by a 1200-watt dual speed Italian motor, Sirena provides consumers with an affordable, high-performance machine that doesn't sacrifice quality. The motor has been tested in over 1,500 hours of operation and can even be used on the new Ultra Soft carpet.

The vacuum comes with a variety of on-board tools, wands and brushes, all of which are cleverly designed to save storage space. All brushes are safe for use on multiple flooring types, from ceramic and marble to hardwood and tile. Sirena features adjustable, stainless steel wands, allowing users to reach virtually any surface within the home.

“Sirena has undergone extensive field testing under a comprehensive array of environments and is ready to lead consumers into a new era of home cleaning systems,” said Khayrallah. “From its stylish look to the innovative design, it will amaze customers with its functionality, power and remarkable 10-year warranty.

“To truly get a level of service customers deserve, we will only make the Sirena available through traditional retail outlets,” continued Khayrallah. “Sirena will not be found in the big box stores. Consumers will appreciate the personal touch and above average customer service independent retailers can provide.”

Fans can view an informative video, and follow the firm on Twitter, Google +, Pinterest, and Facebook.

The launch of the Sirena water-filtration vacuum marks a revolution in home cleanliness and relief from allergens. Introduced just in time for holiday gift-giving, the innovative new product offers consumers the most advanced cleaning technology available in a vacuum. Powerful and affordably priced, Sirena offers consumers the means to achieve a maximum level of clean with a minimum of effort.

Located at 5459 Canotek Rd. in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Sirena, Inc. can be reached by phone at 613-695-6444, toll free at 855-474-7362, or via email at info(at)Sirenainc(dot)com. For more information, view the video or visit the website at https://sirenasystem.ca.

About Sirena, Inc.

Sirena, Inc. is a Canadian firm founded by its CEO, Toufic Khayrallah. With over 20 years of experience in the vacuum industry, Sirena is the firm's water-based filtration vacuum, representing the most efficient and reliable water-based cleaning systems. Khayrallah put his extensive experience and knowledge to work to create the Canadian designed and engineered Sirena, now available through select retail establishments.

