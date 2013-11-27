1-800-MEDIGAP Announces Nationwide Thanksgiving Holiday Hours to Support Americas Seniors

1-800-MEDIGAP will be operating a special holiday hours during the Thanksgiving Season. Many times the holiday season is the only time families are near to help aging family members and we are available to support that need during the useful quality time of year.
(PRWEB) November 27, 2013
At 1-800-MEDIGAP, we understand that many seniors require the assistance of their loved ones in understanding medical benefits and making other life arrangements. 1-800-MEDIGAP understands that the Holiday Season is the only time many families are together to help an aging family member with such tasks. Our company understands the broad range of needs in the senior community; and we will be open to support the time contraints and availability of our market. Seniors can expect reliability and trust in compiling the best Medicare supplement plans with 1-800-MEDIGAP. Thursday, November 28-29th the 1-800-MEDIGAP call center will be open from 9 a.m. EST to 9 p.m. EST to support those looking for medical gap coverage, and will resume regular hours Saturday November 30th.
While your family is gathered around in the living room watching a post-dinner football game, that is also an opportune time to check out esteemedliving.com. 1-800-MEDIGAP is proud to be working in conjunction with Esteemed Living to offer great insightful information for its customers. Robin Ball, Managing Editor for Esteemed Living Magazine says, “Our goal at Esteemed Living is to speak to the desires and needs of the growing Boomer community. The baby boomer community is the most educated, healthiest, wealthiest and most vibrant consumers and because that audience is such a vital part of American culture it is our focus to meet their needs.” If you are a caretaker for a aging adult or just a loved one who enjoys sharing great resources, Esteemed Living is a great holiday gift to share. You can download the most recent magazine in PDF format here.
1-800-MEDIGAP values building trust with our customers our reputation of quality service gives them confidence in our commitment to maintaining high standards. 1-800-MEDIGAP is acknowledged by the BBB for providing superior service in the Medical gap insurance marketplace.
1-800-MEDIGAP compiles the best Medicare supplement options and helps to take out the time consuming hassle of shopping around for a plan. 1-800-Medigap has professional agents that are insightful, and ready to give guidance on which plan options are best for specific situations. Shopping around for plans could take hours to compare supplemental insurance plans. 1-800-MEDIGAP is here to make the insurance search less time consuming and no matter what insurance carrier a consumer chooses, the facts do not change and 1-800-MEDIGAP provides credible service to their patrons.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/medigapplanf/medicare/prweb11368308.htm
