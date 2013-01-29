National Investment Banking Association Appoints ViewTrade Securities' Mr. Douglas Aguililla Chairman of the Syndicate Committee

Boca Raton, Fl. – January 28, 2013 – ViewTrade Securities Inc. (ViewTrade), http://www.viewtrade.com a full service broker dealer and investment banking services firm announces today that Douglas Aguililla, its Director, Investment Banking has been appointed Chairman of the Syndicate Committee for the National Investment Banking Association.

ViewTrade Managing Director, Brian Herman said, 'We are very pleased to have Mr. Aguililla appointed as the Chairman for the Syndicate Committee of the National Investment Banking Association. We believe his vast experience and knowledge will bring value to their organization and his appointment will allow ViewTrade an opportunity to work more closely with the organization.'

About the National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association is the only not-for-profit association for national and regional broker dealers, investment banking firms and other financial professionals. Its member firms Represent over 8800 registered representatives that have successfully completed more than 1000 equity offering and boast over $76 billion in assets under management.

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade Securities was founded in 1998 and is a full service firm that offers a wide array of services to meet the needs of all its clients, from the high volume institutional account to the individual investor. Along with many other services, ViewTrade specializes in investment banking services. Its Investment Banking Division is dedicated to providing innovative financing solutions and advisory services to corporate clients and investors.

ViewTrade has a proprietary straight through trading process (STTP) which is smoother, faster and more efficient than our competitors.

Capital markets distribution capabilities through our Global Institutional Investor Network as well as our proprietary retail platform offer its clients exposure to both domestic and international institutions and retail investors.

