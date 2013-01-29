Bridal Fitness Author Gives Away Workout Secrets

Atlanta, GA – January 28, 2012. Fitness author Jason Fox has released a free fitness report download for busy brides, entitled '16 Secrets to Obliterate Fat & Look Radiant on Your Wedding Day.' The fitness report details 16 principles that Fox uses in his Amazon best-selling book, 'Skinny Sexy Bride'.



Many do-it-yourself brides are using his fitness protocol to reduce their time in the gym and their reliance on professional trainers. Fox's unorthodox program focuses on efficiency, stripping out all wasted exercise time. Fox proclaims that his streamlined workouts create additional free time for wedding planning and for enjoying one's engagement.



The PDF fitness report is currently complimentary and available for download on their website http://www.skinnysexybride.com/free-fat-loss-report/



The fitness report download begins with an introductory chapter from Fox's book, 'Skinny Sexy Bride'. Also included in the printable fitness report, Fox addresses the following topics:



How Portion Control Can Be Simple

Why Fatty Foods Help You Lose Weight

Why Weight Loss Supplements Are a Waste of Money

Why You Should Never Workout More than 3 Times Per Week

Why You Should Fire Your Trainer

How 'Cardio' is Wasting Your Time

Why Gym Machines Are Dangerous

…and several more



In conjunction with the release of the free fitness report, Jason Fox also produced a series of complimentary exercise and nutritional videos.



The featured video is titled 'How to Lose Weight for a Wedding in 1 Hour Per Week' (http://youtube.com/skinnysexybride) and it offers a brief overview of Jason's fitness advice for brides. You can watch by clicking the YouTube link above now.



Unusual Fitness Tips for Busy Brides

'Skinny Sexy Bride' is an Amazon best-selling book that describes Fox's unorthodox fitness program. Tailored into 3-, 6- and 9-month versions, Fox encourages engaged women to embrace his ultra-efficient fitness methods.



Fox's program allows brides to gain free time by avoiding traditionally long and repetitive bridal workout programs in favor of shorter, less frequent, and more intense workouts. Brides who are interested in learning more can visit http://www.skinnysexybride.com/.





For More Information



For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Jason Fox at 888-419-8113 or email jason@skinnysexybride.com .



ABOUT US: SkinnySexyBride.com is the ultimate personal training site for busy brides.

Our philosophy on fitness is based on achieving your maximum potential with the least possible effort while freeing up your time for wedding planning and life enjoyment. We hope you'll come grow with us.



To get your complimentary book sample of our Amazon best-seller in the wedding category, please visit

http://www.skinnysexybride.com/free-book-sample/ within the next 7 days.



To download a complimentary wedding checklist with over 75 pages of helpful lists, please visit

http://www.skinnysexybride.com/free-wedding-checklist-timeline/ within the next 7 days.





'Skinny Sexy Bride' is also featured on the following websites:



Amazon - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0082Z6YPK

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/SkinnySexyBride

Pinterest - http://pinterest.com/skinnysexybride/

Twitter - http://twitter.com/skinnysexybride

YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/skinnysexybride

Google+ - http://plus.google.com/109474808291397313750/posts

Squidoo - http://www.squidoo.com/how-to-lose-weight-for-your-wedding-in-1-hour-per-week



##########



End release

— WebWireID169306 —