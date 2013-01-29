The Silver Street Automotive group is proud to present the new Volkswagen Golf MK7

The new VW Golf isn't just the latest Golf; it's an improvement on an established and much-loved car. Who said perfection can't be improved upon?



The new Golf is bigger, better and faster than ever before, but it's also cleaner and more efficient. The addition of VW's latest and best technology and features makes the new Golf MK7 not only one of the best cars in its class, but one of the best cars around at the moment.



The Golf MK7 has a sleeker sportier look, but has retained the trademark styling that is so recognisable; the upright tail and thick C-pillars mark it unmistakably as a Golf. The interior is of the highest quality, thanks to the use of luxury materials and stylish design, making it able to compete with even the most upmarket of competitors. The technology and equipment in the new Golf is endless and includes the latest developments as standard.



The Golf's true value is found when it is driven; perfectly balanced with ride comfort and handling of impeccable quality, the control and ride of the Golf is second to none. Each one in the range of engines that drives the Golf is expertly crafted to be powerful yet economical for a great drive at minimum cost.



The Silver Street Automotive group will be stocking the New Golf Mk7 from its release.



