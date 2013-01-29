SMC Ford now offers the new Ford Fiesta for 2013

Building yet again on the enduring success and popularity of the Ford Fiesta, the British manufacturer has released a new version of the car for the coming year. The model can be selected from Ford dealerships nationwide now, including SMC Cars in the Home Counties.



Subtle enhancements have been made to the exterior of the Fiesta, with a redesigned front grille and elongated headlights incorporated as new features. Air deflectors on the rear wheel arches increase the model's aerodynamics and purposeful appearance. The car unlocks itself automatically through the new Keyless Entry system, which senses the presence of a key on the driver's person as they approach.



The interior design is similarly refreshed, and Ford claims to have drawn significant inspiration from the functional style of smartphones during the upgrade. A new one-touch system within the cabin activates the engine at the press of a single button. An emphasis on passenger safety has ensured the new car maintains a complete five-star rating from EuroNCAP. The Fiesta is equipped with a new rear view camera and fully surrounding airbags as standard, and is constructed with a rigid steel safety cage.



The engine selection for the car has been enhanced to complement the style and technology upgrades. A new 1.0-litre petrol engine is now available to power the Fiesta, which has been naturally aspirated to produce 79bhp. Ford has made sure to update their Ecoboost technology for several of the engines, resulting in the car's improved fuel economy and exemption from the London Congestion Charge.



A spokesperson for SMC Ford in Slough made the following comments: 'The new-look Ford Fiesta is a popular car that's just been made even better in its latest guise. Featuring a striking, dynamic shape, every line is intended to make the car seem as if it's moving, even when it's standing still. For more information on Ford's gorgeous new-look Fiesta, simply contact SMC Ford – we'll give you all of the latest news and information.'



Ford launched the new Fiesta at the start of January 2013, and motorists across the UK can now select the vehicle from their nearest approved dealership. In London and Kent, the representative for the Ford brand is SMC Cars. Visit the SMC Ford website for more information on the new 2013 Ford Fiesta.



— WebWireID169396 —