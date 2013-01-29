Harwoods Announces Arrival of New Jaguar F-Type Roadster

Harwoods Group has announced the arrival of the highly-anticipated new Jaguar F-Type at its showrooms across West Sussex and Hampshire. Since the debut of the F-Type at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, the world of prestige motoring has been buzzing with excitement. Based on the incredibly popular C-X16 concept vehicle, and drawing inspiration from the E-Type, the F-Type fuses classic proportions with the very best of modern technology and handling.



Jaguar's rich sports car history has led to the development of the industry-leading all-aluminium construction of the F-Type. Other exterior aspects include distinctive E-Type-style narrow tail-lights and a retractable spoiler for optimum grip at all speeds, ensuring you exit with elegance.



Launching as a two-seater convertible, Jaguar has assured drivers that the new vehicle will offer an uncompromising focus on driver reward. This can be seen in the stunning all-leather, multi-function steering wheel, among other interior design inspirations taken from the aeronautical industry.



Adrian Hallmark, global brand director at Jaguar Cars Limited, had this to say about this exciting new vehicle, "Jaguar's sporting heart will beat stronger than ever before in the F-Type. Its development is a vivid representation of the confidence and ambition of the Jaguar brand, and our desire to produce a world-leader in a market segment that we have been absent from for too long."



Jaguar launches the F-Type with a choice of three different variants: the F-Type, the F-Type S, and the F-Type V8 S. The first two options offer the new 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine, delivering 340PS and 380PS respectively. The astounding F-Type V8 S range-topper boasts a 495PS 5.0-litre supercharged V8, with a top speed of 186mph and a 0-60 acceleration of 4.2 seconds.



The marque has also packed the F-Type with technology, including intuitive, fuel-saving Stop/Start technology, an intelligent eight-speed automatic gearbox, and a smart TFT touch-screen to control the in-car entertainment and communication systems.



Harwoods Jaguar showrooms are located in Basingstoke, Brighton, Crawley and Chichester, so contact for more information or to arrange your test drive in the brand-new F-Type.

