Molton Brown launches new fragrance

Molton Brown has launched 'Mahina', the latest addition to the brand's fine fragrance collection, 'Navigations Through Scent'.

'Mahina' (named after a region of Tahiti) takes inspiration from the laid back, sun-drenched island with its top notes of ylang-ylang and fresh orange blossom. This new artisanal blend heralds the next stopping point in Molton Brown's unisex 'Navigations Through Scent' range of fine fragrances, which sees the brand travel to worldly destinations along the ancient spice route.

The new unisex fragrance from Molton Brown fuses tiare flower, the queen of Tahitian flowers, with base notes of vanilla and cedar wood to create a citrus-wrapped floral scent that perfectly evokes the translucent aqua lagoons and sandy shores of French Polynesia.

As Jennifer Jambon, Molton Brown's Principal Perfumer explained: "'Mahina' is a bright, happy fragrance inspired by the idyllic white beaches of Tahiti. The blend of fresh citrus orange flower and ylang-ylang combined with the white floral heart of the tiare flower creates a beautifully balanced floral fragrance for both men and women."

Tiare flowers, the lead ingredient in 'Mahina', are traditionally worn as necklaces in Polynesia, acting as a 'living scent' and, in some Pacific islands, women tuck the flowers behind their ears to signify their relationship status. It is one of the most costly ingredients in perfume, yet it remains prized for its unique floral aroma.

'Mahina' also makes the perfect partner to Molton Brown's bestselling 'Heavenly Gingerlily Collection' another range inspired by Tahiti. Blending Tahitian tamanu oil with cardamom and ginger, the shower gel and shimmering body lotion cleanse and hydrate your skin before you apply your Mahina fragrance.

To celebrate the launch of Molton Brown's new 'Mahina' fragrance, Beach Tomato and Molton Brown are offering customers the chance to escape the drizzle with a trip to sunny Tahiti, including return flights, 7 nights stay in a luxury resort on Le Taha'a island and full size bottle of 'Mahina'.

For those who miss out on winning this marvelous prize, Molton Brown also has 25 goody bags to give away. To enter, visit www.beachtomato.com/moltonbrown.

Notes to Editors:

*Terms and conditions apply. Find them online at www.beachtomato.com/moltonbrown. Molton Brown is not responsible for any competitions run by third parties.

About Molton Brown:

Molton Brown's collection of unisex perfumes, bath & shower gels, candles and hand care products have claimed iconic status with their bright colours and bold scents. Expertly blended by award-winning perfumers and skincare experts, each product works hard to make customer's skin look healthier and smell wonderful.

Molton Brown is the proud winner of 2012's Best British Brand Award at the CEW Beauty Awards. Introduced six years ago, the awards celebrate originality and creativity in the beauty industry. As a true British brand boasting a 40 year heritage, Molton Brown has always been at the forefront of innovation in bath luxuries, skincare and fine fragrance for both men and women, and is delighted to have been awarded in such a prestigious category.

