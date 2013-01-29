Vodafone offers wireless M2M solutions to improve security

For over 20 years, Vodafone has been helping improve security by offering wireless M2M (machine to machine) solutions. These solutions include CCTV and asset tracking, as well as alarm systems.



Security technology is ever evolving, creating new possibilities for securing businesses and their assets against theft, fire, and other risks. However, every year, thousands of crimes against business sites and assets go unsolved, despite those enterprises investing in security infrastructure.



The majority of criminals are able to cut cables to CCTV cameras and alarms to disable them; target remote locations where it's impractical to install phone lines to connect cameras and alarms; take advantage of alarms and cameras going unmonitored; and target assets when they're on trucks and vans, away from the protection of the site perimeter.



Vodafone's capabilities include: global M2M platform; global M2M-specific SIM cards; a broad portfolio of M2M terminals, application and service enablement development, testing and deployment; network connectivity; and system integration — all from a single supplier, with a single contract. For the security industry, Vodafone can help customers:







To stay one step ahead of criminals, security providers need to take a new approach. Vodafone has commissioned a white paper specifically aimed at manufacturers and distributors of security equipment, to address the step change in functionality enabled by Machine to machine (M2M) communications in three security applications: alarm systems, CCTV, and asset tracking.

Improve security and coverage

Reduce theft and shrinkage

Cut installation and management costs

Increase business insight.

