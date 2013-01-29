New Datapod App Streamlines Data Center Design

January 29, 2012: CIO's from around the world can now design their own data centers and produce a personalized proposal within minutes thanks to a new App released by innovative Australian data center manufacturer, Datapod.

The Datapod App enables CIO's to design their own data center and Datapod Founder and Director Scott Carr said the new App is another way Datapod is better servicing the needs of the industry.

The free Datapod App for the iPad is available for download from the App Store. Once the App is downloaded customers can start designing their next data center.

Using the Datapod App customers have a number of data center design options from which to choose, including how many racks, the density, the type of cooling and build in redundancies as well as other infrastructure.

Once the data centre requirements have been selected the App then generates a personalized report for the customer which can be viewed as a PDF document.

The Datapod App empowers data centre designers by streamlining the design process.

'The Datapod App is an extension of the efficient modular Datapod system. The App cuts down the time required to design a data center by helping customers better identify their needs. Better still, because our modular data centers are manufactured and tested before deployment our customers can have a fully operational data centre within three months of accepting a proposal,' Mr Carr said.

About Datapod

Datapod™ delivers an unique alternative to the traditional bricks and mortar data center installation. We can provide the data center community an alternative solution that maximizes their investment and increases the reliability and availability of their mission-critical facility. Datapod is an unique, modular data center system that incorporates innovative design and cutting edge mechanical and electrical engineering. Datapod has extended the concept of modular data center design to include critical site infrastructure such as modular generators, chillers, and deployment services thereby providing a complete infrastructure solution for data centers. By enabling data center users to deploy when they like, where they like and for how long they like, the Datapod system offers performance superior to that of a 'bricks and mortar' data center facility, deploys faster and at a more cost-effective price point.

Learn More

To learn more about about Datapod™ please contact Waite Ave at w.ave@apcdistributors.com or 281-825-9790.

