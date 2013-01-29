Perth Custom Home Builder Explains How to Meet Council Requirements when Building A New Home

PERTH, Western Australia January, 2013 – Kim March from Perth luxury home builder David Reid Homes Perth is lifting the lid on the seemingly unknowable design and build process of new homes and revealing everything a new home buyer needs to know about the process BEFORE they begin. Her e-guide, available online at www.davidreidhomesperth.com.au/, is the first home builder's guide to a fail-safe design and build process.

The time-saving and cost-saving e-guide will help first home builders understand how to meet council requirements when building a new home so that no new home owner will be swamped by council investigations when they've just moved into their beautiful custom-built luxury home in Perth. Kim shares some advice on how a home passes through the Council's approval processes here (also available in her e-guide at www.davidreidhomesperth.com.au/):

'The home passes through Council's approval processes in two stages – the first known as development approval occurs during the design process, and the second stage is the building licence issue, which can only be done through a builder,' says Kim.



According to the Perth luxury home builder, it is the responsibility of the chosen building company to supply:



· Working drawings.

· Engineering drawings.

· A specification.

· Energy efficiency rating.

· Termite protection process to be used.

· Home Owner's Warranty Insurance.

· Building licence fee to be paid to the shire on application.

· Water Corporation application made and paid prior to application of building licence.

· BCITF and building commission fees have to be paid upon application.

· Neighbours' approval for boundary walls, access or anything that may affect them, if required. www.davidreidhomesperth.com.au/



Given that gaining approval for the home buyer's dream home is in the hands of the building company, there's no doubt that choosing the right custom home builder is important.



Kim is a woman in a man's industry, who grew up on her dad's construction worksites so she not only has the practical experience and knowledge of a born-and-bred builder, but also has the understanding and intuition of a woman to make sure the design process of a brand new, custom, completely tailored home is seamless and accurately represents the style and lifestyle of the new owners.

To find out more about how to receive council approval for a new home or the Perth luxury home builders at David Reid Homes Perth, visit www.davidreidhomesperth.com.au/.



— WebWireID169381 —