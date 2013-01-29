Brisbane Trichologist Reveals Safe Hair Extensions that Don't Damage Natural Hair

BRISBANE, Australia January, 2013 – Most human beings sheds approximately 100 strands of hair each day, but for some hair loss happens faster which leads to hair thinning, problems with hair growth, and sometimes – bald spots. Many women turn to hair extensions but because these can often cause further damage to the natural hair, they are simply putting a short-term patch on a long-term hair growth problem.

Carolyn Evans, Brisbane certified Trichologist and Absolique Hair Health Clinic Owner says, 'Most people seeking hair extensions do so because they have a hair growth, hair thinning or hair loss problem. Careful consideration needs to be given to ensure the hair extensions don't damage or break the natural hair and end up causing further problems. There are hair extension methods that have been designed especially for fine hair, thinning hair and clients with hair loss, so they are also safe for normal growing hair for fashion looks and we offer those at Absolique Hair Health Clinic.' www.brisbanehairloss.com.au/

www.brisbanehairloss.com.au/

Experienced Consultants – Only the best hair experts serve Absolique clients. These are certified professionals who understand the science of hair, hair growth, hair thinning, and hair loss and can provide accurate diagnosis.

Honest Pricing – Absolique declares upfront all inclusive quotes once the client's dream hair has been designed with hair extensions, including maintenance costs and home care requirements.

Complimentary Consultations – Absolique invites clients to come in for a 'Complimentary 30 Minute Hair Extension Consultation' as this enables hair specialists to provide accurate distribution of hair, quantity of hair extensions required, and colour matching.

Quality Human Hair – Absolique offers high quality human hair extensions that come with a 100% FREE replacement guarantee.

Safe Application – Absolique's hair extension expert is a qualified hairdresser of 25 years, a qualified trichologist (hair specialist), and has also spent many years working in the hair replacement industry.

Re-usable Hair Extensions – Absolique's most favoured method is safe for natural hair and can be used four times for up to 12 months of use before the extensions need to be replaced.

Follow up and Support – The hair extensions purchased at Absolique come with a complimentary follow up service provided within one week of the application of the new hair extensions and involves a hands-on demonstration on how to wash the hair extension bonds, hair extension hair, and natural hair.

Maintenance – Absolique professionals apply hair extensions to the client's natural hair, so they grow away from the scalp as the natural hair grows.

Protect Natural Hair – Absolique is a Brisbane Hair Health Clinic that offers services to prevent, treat and manage hair loss so the hair extensions they offer are safe hair extensions that won't damage natural hair .

100% Money Back Guarantee – 'That is exactly what we mean when we tell you, 'The Best Service Ever, Or It's Free!' We will bend over backwards to make sure you are happy or you don't pay!' Carolyn guarantees.

Absolique Hair Health Clinic puts their clients' needs first. Brisbane certified Trichologist Carolyn Evans and her team of hair professionals provide a convenient one-stop Brisbane hair health clinic for diagnosis and treatment of hair loss, thinning hair, hair breakage, and scalp conditions. Absolique also offers safe hairdressing services specialising in cutting, colouring, and treating fine hair, hair that is not growing, patchy hair growth, damaged hair, extra-long hair, and broken hair. 'We style hair to look fuller, thicker, longer, and healthier,' Carolyn adds.

Visit www.brisbanehairloss.com.au/ to find out more about the services this Brisbane hair health clinic offers, including safe hair extensions that won't damage natural hair.

