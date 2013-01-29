Start 2013 on a High – Christchurch Success Coach Helps People Achieve Their Life Goals and Dreams

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand January, 2013 – Christchurch success coach Karen Scott rose from the rubble… literally. During the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand where she owned a Café/Bar, she was buried under the rubble of the building. As a result, she suffered serious physical injuries, her business was destroyed, the financial loss was severe and she could easily have succumbed to the emotional pressures of the situation.

But Karen was not one to give up. Pretty soon she opened a new business – a Café and Baking Business in New Zealand. She also resumed her life coaching services, on hold temporarily due to the impact of the earthquakes, and to top of her success, Karen also wrote an inspiring book – 'Rising from the Rubble' – based on her life experiences and that of others who have overcome adversity. Today, Christchurch life coach Karen shares her secrets to success as an Author, Motivational Speaker, and Life Coach using her life experiences to inspire others to achieve greatness. www.kickstartlifecoach.co.nz/

Karen Scott, Christchurch success coach and Owner of Kickstart Life Coaching says, 'I have been coaching clients towards success for a number of years and it is very rewarding when I see them achieve their goals and live the life they want. I believe you are responsible for your own life and you have to get out and get what you want, push through your fears and just go for it. There is an answer to everything that comes up.'

'Kickstart success coaching can help you identify the changes you need to make to get what you want in life and take responsibility for getting the results you desire. I tell my clients to stop procrastinating and thinking about how to get the end result they want and just start. I understand that we need to learn each step as we go along, but if you never begin by taking one tiny step, your life will stay as it is.' www.kickstartlifecoach.co.nz/

Karen is on a mission to change lives. She wants to help people gain success in every area of their life so that they will be able to start 2013 on a high, already well on their way to success and achieving their goals. Karen invites people to rise up to their own challenges: 'Make sure the New Year resolution to change your life around this year holds fast!'

'My clients are very important to me and I get great satisfaction in the challenge of working with each and every one and the requirements they have for their lives. Whether it is mums and dads, grandmas and granddads or high profile business people, celebrity personalities and sporting heroes - I guarantee my commitment to every one of them,' Karen adds.

To find out more about this remarkable Christchurch success coach, visit www.kickstartlifecoach.co.nz/ where Karen shares her 10 secrets to business success.



