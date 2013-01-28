Perth Educational School Holiday Programs for Gifted Students Maximise Learning Opportunities

PERTH, Australia January, 2013 – Gifted children all over Australia from primary school right through to secondary school age are often left feeling bored and demotivated when it comes to the 'standard' level of school work offered in the typical classroom. To maintain their attention and keep their talent alive – parents often need to come up with new and unique ways to challenge their gifted children – or risk them not living up to their full potential. www.numberworksnwords.com.au/

Janice McGuire, Teaching Manager at Perth English and Maths tutoring organisation NumberWorks'nWords relates, 'Gifted and uniquely intelligent children in all areas are often bored by the classroom, that must cater to the 'average' of the class. We recommend parents of gifted children enlist the help of tutors to challenge the child at their individual level and encourage them to have a positive attitude towards learning.

'We run educational school holiday programs for gifted children in Perth which are great to keep them entertained intellectually and keep their brains moving during a time where they are at risk of fall back in their learning. These programs are a wonderful opportunity to help your gifted child understand their unique gift, develop it, and be proud of it.'

NumberWorks'nWords runs educational school holiday programs in Perth every school holdiays where students can receive coaching for 2 hours a day, 5 days a week – enough to keep the brain juices but make sure they get plenty of quality relaxation time too, important for personal and physical growth.

Place labels all over the house - great for young readers. Ideas: pose a challenge to find six objects beginning with 'T' or objects that rhyme.

Get children to help write a shopping list or a 'to do' list before heading to the shops.

Encourage children to write letters to a friend/relative who usually responds – there's nothing like getting a letter in the mail.

Encourage him/her to write thank-you letters for playing at friends, staying the night and for gifts they have received.

Baking is great fun and also YUM! Read instructions together when baking.

Help children make books using photos from holidays and adventures. Pets, friends and school trips are also great book topics. These become treasured items and they're fun to read to others (like grandparents).

Get children to sort washing into colours.

Ask children to set the table. They will learn how to work out the correct number of knives, forks, spoons and place mats.

When baking and cooking, get children to do the measuring.

Board games use number skills – have a family board game night once a week.

To find out more about the Perth educational school holiday programs for gifted children on offer at NumberWorks'nWords, visit www.numberworksnwords.com.au/.



