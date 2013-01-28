Discover the Secret Treasure MAP to Selling your Products in Mexico at the Mexico CEO Tour 2013

Monday, January 28, 2013 – Sandro Piancone, Author and Chief Mexpert Officer will be hosting the Mexico CEO Tour 2013. The 5-day live event will showcase a lot of activities that will give real live examples and case histories of selling and exporting in Mexico.

This affair is the ultimate Trade Mission at the largest supermarket and convenience show in all of Latin America ''Antad', happening in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The All-In-One Event for industry leaders! Conference,Tradeshow, B2B, Store Visits,Buyer meetings with the National Chains.

This is for CEOs, Presidents, top executives or business owners looking to expand their business in Mexico!

Among those companies already signed up and will be main speakers:







Nery's Logistics - Nationwide food service distributor for leading foodservice franchises in Mexico. John Cathcart

5-hour Energy Shot-Rob McCormack

Premier Brands Inc. Brand incubator of consumer goods-Jorge Olson



















QuesoNery's - 30 year Imported Cheese Brand. Jose Sierra

US Tobacco De Mexico -largest importer of private label cigarettes from the USA-

Il Pizzologo - Frozen Pizza Manufacturer.

The Event will include first class accommodations, round trip air from Tijuana to Guadalajara, Executive suites, workshops and conference activities. Make sure to get your seat reserved by February 1st and you will receive a free trademark registration from one of your products.

Become a Mexpert, register now while seats are still available.

http://www.mexicosalesmadeeasy.com/sellinmexico.html/ceo-tour-2013



Sandro Piancone, has just released his first book titled Mexico Sales Made Easy: Discover The Secret Treasure Map to Selling Your Products in Mexico and still be home in time for dinner!

The book can teach you how to understand the economic market of Mexico and what it takes to be properly represented in that market.

http://www.amazon.com/Mexico-Sales-Made-Easy-book/dp/B00ATTLESY/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1358209352&sr=1-1&keywords=sandro+piancone

About the Author and Host

Mr. Piancone is the 'Chief Mexpert' Officer of Mexico Sales Made Easy; an international consulting company to US based companies who want to do business in Mexico. Since 1998, Sandro have generated well over 500 million dollars in sales and profits for his clients and partners helping them export their products into Mexico.

