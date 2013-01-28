London, UK -- While players have always known that a visit to Betfred Casino is an entertaining and rewarding experience, now they have new reasons to pay this fantastic online gambling platform a visit.

Betfred Casino recently announced that it has updated its welcome casino bonus promotions so that new real money players can now claim a one-time 100% match bonus when they transfer money into their accounts, up to a maximum of £200. This new streamlined offer is more accessible and easier to understand and claim than previous offers, and is definitely worth a try.

Another good reason to visit Betfred is its excellent Premier League Center which brings top notch sports betting to their fingertips. The platform includes breaking news soccer stories, a dedicated football analyser, previews of all Premier League games and the latest football offers.

Betfred Casino has also been busy updating its online and mobile casino games portfolio and has welcomed two new Marvel games, namely the 30 pay line Thor with two-reel re-spin features and Ghost Rider, based on the movie version of the supernatural superhero, Johnny Blaze.

Another new slot game, Ghosts of Christmas, based on the classic Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol, has also debuted at Betfred Casino recently. These are just some of the new reasons to visit Betfred Casino today.

