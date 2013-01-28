Good News: There's A New Book Out That Inspires Kids To Meet Challenges With Patience And Persistence

'I can say without hesitation that 'Amazing Matilda' is a well written book filled with excitement and adventure.' – (dwgodby) Full review at http://dwgodby.blogspot.com/2012/07/amazing-matilda-monarchs-tale.html

Matilda becomes discouraged when she is unable to fly during the early stages of her metamorphosis. But, this 'Amazing Monarch' never gives up on her dream. Unlike her friends, Matilda doesn't want to leap onto ledges or bound across fields, she wants to fly. Matilda's friends laugh at her because she doesn't have any wings. They wonder: How can a creature without wings ever hope to fly? While Matilda progresses from egg to butterfly, her friends recall how they felt before they were able to do all of the things they had dreamed of doing. Encouraged by her friends, Matilda learns that if she keeps trying, she can do anything that she really wants to do.

Stevens says: 'Matilda's story is everyone's story. Meeting everyday challenges is no easy task. Matilda and her friends encourage readers and listeners to meet those challenges. Whether we read this children's book ourselves or listen to it while sitting on a loved one's lap, 'Amazing Matilda' is a story that never grows old."

'Amazing Matilda: A Monarch's Tale' by Bette A. Stevens

Bette A. Stevens received her B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Maine at Orono before embarking on graduate courses in Curriculum Studies at Chapman University in California. She has taught in elementary and middle school classrooms in California and Virginia. Stevens is retired and living in Hartland, ME. Stevens has written articles for ECHOES, The Northern Maine Journal of Rural Culture based in Caribou, Maine. Her love of children, of literature and of learning inspired her to write her first children's book, The Tangram Zoo and Word Puzzles Too! http://amzn.to/VGgeZM

