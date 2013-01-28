BASF supplies paints for new bus by EvoBus

Münster - BASF is supplying the dark red basecoat for the new ComfortClass 500 bus by Setra, a brand of Daimler subsidiary EvoBus. The new bus model celebrated its world premiere at the 2012 IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany, and is now operating successfully on Europe's roads.

BASF is not only the leading paint manufacturer for the passenger car sector, but also offers a complete portfolio of paint systems for commercial and transportation vehicle manufacturers. The latest example is the ComfortClass 500, which demonstrates BASF's high level of color competency. The red metallic color is appropriately named Fiery Vulcana Metallic and was specially developed by BASF's designers in cooperation with EvoBus. 'The name speaks for itself. The color is fiery red, as if it were red-hot,' explained Carsten Vietze, Account Manager for EvoBus at BASF.

EvoBus is one of Europe's largest bus manufacturers and has cooperated with BASF for many years. In 2012, Daimler presented BASF Coatings with a Daimler Supplier Award in the 'Trucks and Buses Exterior' category. This award recognizes innovative solutions, high flexibility and global availability.

