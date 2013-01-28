San Mateo County Fair Heats Up Its FREE Summer Concert Series With Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas, Morris Day and The Time and Queen Nation

(SAN MATEO, CA) Adding to the The San Mateo County Fair's already hot music lineup that includes Dickey Betts and Great Southern, will be new acts for the FREE summer concert series. These bands have never been featured before at the Fair: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Morris Day and the Time and Queen Nation.

'Our free summer concert series is the best value in the county and we are really pleased to add these new acts that we think will bring new audiences from all over the peninsula and beyond,' said Chris Carpenter, San Mateo Event Center's General Manager. 'Visit our Twitter and Facebook pages for offers of free tickets and other news about the Fair,' he continued. All concerts are free with purchase of San Mateo County Fair General Admission. Tickets are available online and through Facebook.

The FREE concert series lineup so far includes: Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers and his band Great Southern. Considered to be one of the best guitarists in the country, Dickey played on all the Allman Brothers greatest hits including 'Midnight Rider,' 'Southbound,' 'Jessica,' and 'Ramblin Man.' Don't miss this show! We also have Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, rose to fame with the smash hit 'We Built This City' and 'Jane,' Morris Day and the Time, who became an 80's Pop Funk band favorite with their breakout tune 'Jungle Love,' and Queen Nation, a Queen Music Tribute Band that lives up to its promise of Queen's well known hit 'We Will Rock You."

Visit the website for more music announcements and other entertainment up to the opening day of the Fair.About The San Mateo County FairThe San Mateo County Fair 'Where Tradition Meets Innovation' boasts a stunning variety of world-class musical entertainment, live performances, fun festival food, local and traditional contests, and a 'Ferris Wheeling' carnival. The Fair lasts nine days and will be attended by over 150,000 guests.

The San Mateo County Event Center is the host of the San Mateo County Fair, which will be held June 8-16, 2013.

Visit the web site: www.sanmateocountyfair.com often for regular updates, contest rules, entertainment schedules, promotions, giveaways and sponsorship information.

— WebWireID169364 —