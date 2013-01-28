Esri and Motion Collaborate to Empower Field Workers with Performance-Optimizing Solutions

AUSTIN TX and REDLANDS CA – Motion Computing®, a global provider of mobile computing solutions based on leading rugged tablet technology, and Esri, the worldwide leader in geographic information systems (GIS) today announced the companies have aligned to empower mobile workforces worldwide with performance-optimizing solutions. Esri has achieved Platinum status in the Motion® Valued Partner (MVP) Program as a reseller of Motion mobile solutions.

'At Motion we are committed to joining forces with partners such as Esri to deliver on a common goal of providing innovative, end-to-end solutions for our mobility customers,' said Grant Frederiksen, senior director, strategic corporate alliances at Motion. 'Esri's GIS mapping systems solve the toughest geospatial challenges. Powered by a Motion mobile solution including a rugged tablet, tailored accessories and services, Esri and Motion deliver powerful location-based information at the touch of a finger. '



'Motion's ruggedized devices enable better collaboration and decision making at the right time and place. Combined with Esri's location analytics and enterprise GIS solutions they enable true decision making in the field while also delivering off-site managers better oversight and awareness,' said Simon Thompson, director of commercial industry at Esri. 'No matter if it is retail, insurance, store operations or supply chain and logistics, this moves the point of information to those that need it most.'

The Motion's MVP Program reflects the importance Motion sees in partnering with industry-leading ISVs and VARs from across the globe and providing those partners with marketing, sales and training resources that drive the delivery and deployment of best-in-class mobility solutions. Motion and Esri will be exhibiting at the DistribuTECH 2013 exhibition and conference this week in the San Diego. Please visit Motion in booth #1437 and Esri in booth #3139.

