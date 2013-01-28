Celebrity Cruises Final Call

Looking for a good reason to book your dream cruise? Here it is. Introducing celebrity cruises our most exciting cruise event ever, where we put you in charge of your offer. Choose from three incredible options: Free Beverage Packages, Free Gratuities, or an Onboard Credit. With the freedom to choose the offer that best fits your cruise vacation style, you can customize your cruise to take it to the next level said Thomas DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO of CruiseDealership

Take Your Pick of 450 Sailings

Simply book your next Celebrity Cruise with CruiseDealership up until February 18, 2013 and choose your offer: Free Beverage Packages, Free Gratuities, or an Onboard Credit. With as many as 450 cruises sailing from February 2013 to April 2014, you're sure to find the perfect cruise and the perfect offer to go with it.

To qualify for the 123go! Offer, the following requirements must be satisfied: Cruise must be booked Jan. 7-Feb. 18, 2013 (the "Offer Period") and must be a 3-night or longer cruise, excluding Celebrity Xpedition®, that departs between Feb. 2013 and April 2014. Offer excludes Feb. 2013 sailings booked on or after Jan. 28, 2013, and all Celebrity Xpedition sailings.

Offer only available for Ocean View or higher staterooms and for cruises sold at a Fivestar or Group X price program rate and cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or price program. Offer is applicable to new individual bookings and to staterooms in non-contracted group bookings which staterooms are named and fully deposited during the Extended Offer Period. Bookings that meet all of these requirements are "Qualifying Bookings."

Qualifying Bookings for a European sailing may choose any two of the following options (all other Qualifying Bookings may choose any one of these options): Classic Beverage Package for Two, Free Gratuities, or Onboard Credit. Limit of one Offer per stateroom. You must notify cruisedealership of the option(s) you chose by Jan. 27, 2013, for Feb. 2013 sailings, or by Feb. 18, 2013, for all other sailings. All guests in stateroom must select the same option. Residents of the United Kingdom are not eligible for this offer.

Classic Beverage Package for Two applies to two guests per stateroom and includes beers up to $5 per serving; spirits, cocktails, and wine up to $8 per serving; all soda selections, fresh squeezed and bottled juices, premium coffees, and teas and non-premium bottled water. Server gratuities are included (amount based on gratuity guidelines). Premium Beverage Package upgrade available for an additional charge of $10 per person, per day plus $1.50 beverage gratuity per person, per day by contacting Celebrity Cruises. Terms of Celebrity's Alcohol Policy apply, including a minimum drinking age, which varies by itinerary. Guest must provide date of birth by Jan. 27, 2013, for Feb. 2013 sailings, or by Feb. 18, 2013, for all other sailings.

Free Gratuities Offer applies to two guests per stateroom and provides for prepaid stateroom, waiter, assistant waiter and headwaiter gratuities (amounts based on gratuity guidelines).

Onboard Credit is per stateroom and amount based on the number of cruise nights: 3-5 nights $100; 6-9 nights $200; 10 nights or more $300. OBC has no cash value, is applicable to cruise only, non-transferable, not redeemable for cash, will expire if not used by 10:00 PM on the final night of the cruise, and will be applied to reservation within 10 days of booking.

To redeem offer contact your cruise professional at 1-888-604-0279.

All Offers are non-transferable and applicable only to the Offer Cruise. No refunds or credits for unused options. Offer is subject to availability and change without notice, capacity controlled. Offer not applicable to charters or contracted groups. Cruise portion of Cruisetours eligible for Offer based on number of cruise nights. Single occupancy bookings eligible for Offer.

CruiseDealership is one of 16,000 North American travel agencies and cruise agent members of CLIA, whose 25 member lines represent over 97% of the cruise berths marketed in North America. According to CLIA statistics, the wide majority of travelers - about 90+% - book cruises through travel agencies, and for good reason: agents excel at finding the perfect cruise to match their client's vacation needs, lifestyle and budget.

CruiseDealership is part of CLIA's certified cruise counselors programs which are the cruise industry's premier professionals, providing the best service and value for travelers' vacation dollar.

