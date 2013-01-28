Travcoa's International Love Affair

EL SEGUNDO, CA – Travcoa, the world leader in luxury travel, is pleased to present three Independent Journeys for the discerning traveler in search of a romantic escape. These pre-designed itineraries feature some of the world's most passionate places. From cruising the Rhone-Rhine Canal of France on a luxury river barge, to snorkeling in the aquamarine waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, and being pampered at luxury resorts in Indonesia, guests will experience definitive romance and luxury.



'Everyone enjoys a romantic getaway,' stated Jerre Fuqua, President of Travcoa. 'Our romantic itineraries offer a combination of exploration and relaxation, perfect for honeymoons, babymoons, and anniversaries, or simply to keep that spark in your relationship.'



Beginning in the world's most romantic city, Paris, the Waterways of France by Luxury Barge itinerary features a week cruising the idyllic canals and river ways of France, from Besancon to Burgundy. Highlights include a private tour of the 'City of Light' and exploring the history and beauty of the region aboard a luxury river barge. Enjoy gourmet meals and guided shore excursions to vineyards, villages, a Renaissance chateau and Gothic churches. The 9-day journey is priced from $9,145 per person.



During Australia's Tropical Jewels: Sydney, Byron Bay & the Whitsundays guests enjoy a private tour of cosmopolitan Sydney and a harbor cruise; relax at a luxury spa resort in Byron Bay's subtropical rainforest; and luxuriate in the Whitsunday Islands. A scenic helicopter flight whisks guests off to the world's largest coral reef system, the Great Barrier Reef, where a special romantic treat awaits: a birds-eye view of 'Heart Reef.' Afterwards, venture below the water to explore with a snorkel and mask. The 11-day journey is priced from $11,645 per person.



The Temples of Bali & Borobudur itinerary is ideal for the traveler seeking sun-kissed romance as well as spellbinding cultural heritage. Priced from $5,695 per person, the 9-day itinerary features stays in luxurious resorts, an introduction to Bali's vibrant culture, relaxing on warm beaches, hikes through lush tropical forests, and a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Borobudur – a 9th-century Mahayana Buddhist Temple.



For more information on these journeys, to request a brochure, or to make a reservation, please contact your travel agent or a Travcoa Journey Consultant at 1-800-992-2003, email info@travcoa.com or visit www.travcoa.com.



About Travcoa:

Travcoa has been leading luxury adventures and in-depth explorations of the world's most interesting destinations since 1954. The company offers three types of travel experiences around the globe: small-group Escorted Journeys with comprehensive itineraries guided by professional Travel Directors; pre-designed and priced Independent Journeys for guests who prefer private travel on a date of their choice; and Tailor-Made Journeys crafted to individual guest specifications.

— WebWireID169362 —