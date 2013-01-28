Ace Physio Launches New Online Patient Education Platform

New online patient education platform designed to allow patients to interact and share advice and information with health care professionals on a variety of health topics.



Toronto, ON – January 28, 2013 – The health practitioners at Ace Physio have announced their latest offering to help patients keep an eye on their health and wellbeing. This new online education platform allows patient's access to advice from health care professionals, by enabling them to ask questions related to a series of health related topics.



'We are looking to get everyone involved, this is a new free service we are offering online, to help people take charge of their health and wellbeing.' says Brad Saltz, 'Only through active involvement in your own wellbeing, can you improve your health. It is as Deepak Chopra said, 'Life is like a tree and its root is consciousness. Therefore, once we tend to root, the tree as a whole will be healthy.''



With the launch of the platform, the team at Ace Phyiso is asking the public to submit topics and questions, which their professional team can answer. The Ace Physio professionals who offer advice on the new platform hold advanced certifications in diagnostics, and treating conditions of the neuromusculoskeletal system. These include; the lower back, pelvis, sacrum, hips, jaw, neck, headaches, knee, shoulder, elbow, food, ankles, and nerve pain.



Ace Physio is a leading Toronto based Physiotherapy clinic offering personalized 1 on 1 treatment. The Ace Physio clinic features the latest equipment designed to treat injuries related to sports, motor vehicle accidents, and workplace accidents. Physiotherapy services available include; shockwave therapy (http://www.acephysio.ca/services/shockwave-therapy); super pulsed laser therapy (http://www.acephysio.ca/services/super-pulsed-laser-therapy), physiotherapy (http://www.acephysio.ca/services/physiotherapy), acupuncture, gua sha massage, manual therapy, spinal decompression, and many others. Ace Physio recently added a free online health education platform to its already long list of services.

http://www.acephysio.ca

http://www.acephysio.ca/education/

— WebWireID169353 —