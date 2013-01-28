The Gallery at Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai features Post Impressionist Artist Mojong Hoo

Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai unveiled The Gallery in February 2012. Located on level two of the hotel's Grand Tower, The Gallery continues to discover rising stars in the art industry, presenting to the public their talents and artwork. Every quarter, The Gallery features the latest works of a local or international artist. Guests are welcome to purchase any work for their own collection.

On 30 January 2013, the acclaimed Mojong Hoo will be the fifth artist featured at The Gallery. Her works are distinctively post-Impressionist and display a strong Parisian voice. While the framing and composition is often simple and direct, the subjects have intense life injected within. Her subjects are often deformed, and are pictured out of their usual environment. Every deformed subject in her paintings is a result of an injection of her emotions, state of mind and fluctuations in her life. Her works are recognisable and consistent with a mysterious effect that comprises the lack of hesitation in each bold stroke and their elegant colours.

During her residence in Paris from 1965 to 1990, Ms Hoo acted as a significant driver for the art exchange and relations between China and France. She is one of the first Chinese artists to set up a studio in Paris, after which she also continued to live in South America and North Africa before returning to China in the 1990s.

The Gallery is open daily from noon to 8:30 p.m. For more information, please call The Gallery at (86 21) 6882 8888 extension 7293.



