TrainACE Releases IT Certification Renewal Requirements White Paper

Greenbelt, MD – After countless hours of hard work, you've finally become a certified IT professional. However, the work doesn't end there. Leading certification providers such as CompTIA, Cisco, EC-Council, and ISC2 require Continuing Education Units (CEU's) or CPE's to ensure certification holders remain current in the ever-changing IT field. Without these CEU's many benchmark certifications expire within three years. TrainACE, a leading IT training organization, has released a white paper that oultines the certification requirements of the most common and in-demand IT certifications.



TrainACE's white paper is an easily accessible, no cost, resource that effectively combines the renewal requirements for the four most common IT certification organizations. This convenient document includes renewal requirements ranging from attending seminars to reporting on relevant industry literature. Furthermore, the white paper provides the number of CEU's or CPE's required for renewal along with any corresponding renewal fee that may be involved. In addition, for access to complete certification renewal options, TrainACE supplies direct links to specific organization's websites.



'With no real answers online, understanding the renewal requirements for IT certifications can be tedious. This white paper simplifies the process, outlining the requirements for some of the most popular IT certifications available,' says Megan Horner, Social Media Manager at TrainACE.



Amidst the lack of information circulating about IT certification renewal, TrainACE's white paper is a valuable resource for any IT professional seeking answers. This document promises to make IT certification renewal a more painless process.



