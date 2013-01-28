Discovery Networks International Commissions Second Seasons of Five Original Series for 2013

(Silver Spring, Md.) Discovery Networks International (DNI) today announced the return of five original series, serving as the bedrock of DNI's Production & Development unit which launched in 2011. LAST CHANCE SALON, ONE CAR TOO FAR, ULTIMATE SHOPPER, WORLD'S TOP 5 and YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED have been re-upped in 2013, to air within DNI's robust factual and lifestyle portfolio of 26 channels available to viewers in 217 countries and territories across the globe.

'We recommissioned five terrific series and it's proof-positive that we're continuing to grow Discovery's reputation as a creative powerhouse of international original programming,' said Luis Silberwasser, EVP & Chief Content Officer, DNI. 'With a diverse array of entertainment and fresh talent, our development slate has struck a chord with a global audience.'

'With solid production partners and a strong in-house creative team, DNI has succeeded in creating programming with global appeal,' said Julian Bellamy, Creative Director and Head of Production & Development, DNI. 'From a twist on survival genre in ONE CAR TOO FAR to the spoils of shopping in ULTIMATE SHOPPER, we're pleased to enable viewers to follow their favorite shows into the next season and watch as new storylines unfold.'

About the recommissioned programs:



LAST CHANCE SALON (10x60), produced by Maverick Television, opens its doors once again to offer salvation to desperate victims of botched beauty treatments. A world-renowned plastic surgeon, award winning hairdresser and celebrity dermatologist return to find and fix cosmetic catastrophes, offering a last chance of happiness to those who wanted to look great but ended up damaged—both inside and out.

ONE CAR TOO FAR (10X60), from Dragonfly, follows the exploits of American gearhead Bill and former British special forces operative Gary on their next adrenaline-infused adventure, with help from their trusty 4x4, Ruby. This time, the duo is in Mexico and must work their way from civilization across treacherous terrain, relying on instinct, expertise, and each other to arrive at their destination in the wilderness.

ULTIMATE SHOPPER (10x60), a betty production, takes shopping showdowns to a whole new level, wannabe fashionistas go head-to-head in three style-based challenges and face a panel of sartorial experts. It's shopper vs. shopper as contestants hunt for the perfect look to win the ultimate prize: a dream wardrobe. In this fashion fantasy, only the most stylish will survive.

World's Top 5 (10X60), produced by Blink Films; leading engineers and scientists analyse and rate the world's greatest engineering marvels, ultimately revealing the best of each category. Filmed around the globe and featuring high flyers to subterraneous earthshakers, the program covers awe-inspiring innovations, facts and graphics reveal the engineering brilliance behind each mechanical marvel with a panel of experts.

You Have Been Warned (14x60), from October Films, explores the web's best science experiments, stunts and inventions, both amateur and professional. In each episode, a team of international experts reveal how these remarkable feats are achieved through science, aided by a roller-coaster ride of the world's most exciting video clips and counting down to their top favorites.

