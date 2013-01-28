Habitat for Humanity Recognizes Mold Solutions & FastMoldRemoval.com for their Mold Removal Efforts

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County's mission is to eliminate poverty housing by building simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with qualifying families. This chapter in Indiana was founded in 1988 and has helped hundreds of people find quality housing.



In 2012, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County discovered that one of the homes they were building had gotten moisture trapped in the crawlspace of the property. This resulted in mold developing on the joists and underside of the floor decking.



Something had to be done, but as an organization working primarily with volunteers and donations, obtaining the mold removal products and expertise to have it safely removed was going to be difficult. That's when Mold Solutions and FastMoldRemoval.com came to the rescue by donating a crew and materials to complete an extensive mold remediation of the home.



MMR mold stain remover was used to make the property safe for workers and the future inhabitants of the home. Tom Boudreau, Director of Construction for Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County was amazed with the results. He reported, 'We were super impressed with the results your treatment achieved. The process was quick and when done the crawlspace looked like a brand new freshly framed floor. It is really great to know that there is a system out there that is truly quick, effective and affordable.'



FastMoldRemoval.com provides a variety of mold removal products and equipment to homeowners and contractors. The company offers a variety of hand- and back-pack sprayers used to apply MMR and disinfectants onto surfaces with mold growth. To protect people from exposure to microbial contaminants, FastMoldRemoval.com offers discounted prices on 3M full face respirators, 3M cartridges and disposable, full-body chemical suits and coveralls. Shockwave, an EPA-registered disinfectant, is also available for purchase at discounted prices.



To learn more about MMR mold stain remover, Shockwave and the tools and PPE that can help to safely eliminate mold problems, please visit http://www.FastMoldRemoval.com, email mmr@moldsolutionsintl.com or call 708-441-7982.



About Mold Solutions & FastMoldRemoval.com

Mold Solutions, owner of FastMoldRemoval.com, is a Frankfort, IL, based company. They manufacture MMR mold stain remover, the world's premier mold stain remover. MMR is a commercial grade mold and mildew stain remover formulated to immediately eliminate mold and mildew stains present on wood and other hard surfaces. MMR penetrates soiled areas almost instantly, leaving surfaces clean and free from mold stains. The biodegradable product is manufactured weekly in the United States and shipped on demand to contractors, home owners, and building occupants. Through FastMoldRemoval.com, Mold Solutions distributes MMR, personal protective equipment, spray equipment and other mold remediation products.



