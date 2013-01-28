Landfill and Waste Facility Insurance Programs Offered by Legends

Companies involved with handling and disposing of commercial waste provide a critical service to keep our communities safe and industry moving forward. Despite the important role these companies play in society, many find that acquiring appropriate insurance to meet their needs can be challenging.



To address this situation, Legends Environmental Insurance Services is pleased to offer a multi-faceted program for commercial waste facilities. Legends offers a combination of several distinct programs that can be tailored to meet the requirements of almost any site or operation. Hazardous waste sites are not eligible under Legends standard program, but may be considered individually.



Programs are available with, or without, Pollution Liability, and all coverage is exclusively on a claims made basis. Eligible classes include, but are not limited to:



• Municipal Solid Waste Facilities

• Composting Centers

• Land Farms (soil treatment)

• Construction Debris Landfill

• Monofills (non Hazmat type)



'Our programs are very competitive and the policies are very flexible,' reported Bill Lohman, President of Legends. 'Even wastewater treatment and incineration facilities can be covered under a special application. We encourage companies involved with landfills and commercial waste to contact Legends for a review of their insurance requirements and to learn how Legends can provide comprehensive coverage at exceptional rates,' he continued.



Legends Environmental Insurance Services has been offering environmental insurance programs since 1973. Today, they are one of the largest specialty insurance providers offering coverage in the United States and Canada.



To learn more about landfill and waste facility insurance programs from Legends Environmental Insurance Services, please visit: http://www.Legends-enviro.com, call (800) 992-6999 or email Bill@Legends-enviro.com .



About Legends Environmental Insurance Services, LLC

Legends Environmental Insurance Services is nationally recognized as an innovator in providing environmental and restoration insurance programs. The company has over 30 years of experience providing these services in all 50 states.



