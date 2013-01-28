As Social Media Selling Grows, So Grows Sales Rep Marketing

For the last couple of years there has been an increase in the discussion and exposure of the effectiveness of social media selling (aka. Social Selling). More sales industry thought leaders are preaching the message of its effectiveness and warning sales people that those who do not get on board now will be left far behind in the near future. This surge in focus on social media selling has spurred the rapid growth of the industry trend setting online and social media marketing service specifically designed for sales professionals, Sales Rep Marketing.



Sales Rep Marketing launched in late Septemeber, 2012 and the company has just announced a major growth as 2013 opens up. Sales Rep Marketing is reporting a wide spreading buzz about their service that they are able to detect in the blogosphere and in social media. The company had announced that Q4 of 2012 for them was an excellent growth period, but the recent news out of the organization is that they are exploding in 2013. The company stated that they believe the growth has to do with more exposure to the importance of social selling as well as the renewed quotas and budgets for sales people in 2013. Sales Rep Marketing COO Ryan J. Corey had this to say about the booming 2012; 'We could see from monitoring social media trends and sales industry topics that 2013 was going to be a great year for us, but we did not expect it to be this quick out of the gate. Clearly, content marketing, social selling and online marketing are hot topics, but we anticipated the outside sales profession to still be some time away from fully reaching out and grasping the trend. This is clearly not the case as we are happy to report.'



Sales Rep Marketing is a completely unique service that provides an online and social media marketing service specifically to territory based sales professionals. Their focus is to help a territory based outside sales person become highly recognizable within their territory as well as a thought leader in their field. They believe that sales professionals can increase success within their territory by maximizing the targeted capabilities that web marketing affords all industries.



To learn more about Sales Rep Marketing visit their website (http://www.salesrepmarketing.com) or visit their blog for articles about online and social media marketing and personal branding (http://www.salesrepmarketing.com/blog/).

