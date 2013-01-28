Free until January 30th - Cold War History: How We Came To The Brink Of Nuclear War

Leading history site releases a free book.

Available from: Amazon US | Amazon UK

London, UK, January 28, 2013 – For those who are interested in learning more about the past, itshistorypodcasts.com has just released an introductory book on the Cold War. The book reveals the facts about how the world came to the edge of nuclear war, and covers the dynamic events that occurred from World War 2 through to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The book is available for free on Amazon from January 26th to January 30th, and is a must have for anybody who wants to further their knowledge of the period.

It is written by George Levrier-Jones, a non-academic historian who has studied the Cold War extensively. He said: 'I wanted to tell the very complex Cold War story, but in a simple way so that a wider audience can learn from it. The past teaches us so many lessons that most of us are unaware of, some of which are universal and some of which are personal. We're not trying to force people into learning certain lessons in the book, more encourage them to draw their own conclusions and help them to consider how history relates to their personal experience. And as the Cold War is so recent I hope there will be a lot of young people who read the book and ask their relatives about the past.' In 2012, George Levrier-Jones was part of the team that started the podcast series 'History in 28 minutes' and has worked with the team to open a publishing house that now produces the 'Required History' books.

The book itself covers many events from the period 1945 to 1962, some of which changed the course of history. 'The book looks at all the key Cold War events such as the breakdown of US-Soviet relations, events in post-war Europe, Chinese influence in the Korean War, revolts in Eastern Europe, and the development of nuclear weapons', said the book's editor, Cristian Smith.

The book complements the free audio podcasts that are available at the publisher's website. It is free for just five days, after which it will retail at under $4. To find out more about 'Cold War History - To the brink of nuclear destruction - From World War 2 to the Cuban Missile Crisis - Part 1: 1945-1962 (Required History)' by George Levrier-Jones, please visit the sites below.

Available from: Amazon US | Amazon UK

Further information available at www.itshistorypodcasts.com/books.

— WebWireID169339 —