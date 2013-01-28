CyberBingo & VistaGaming News: Tweet Tweet Has Been Launched

They say 'birds of a feather flock together…' and in this case of that much would definitely be true. CyberBingo (Bingo Online) and VistaGaming have developed Tweet Tweet, a new arcade game that is similar to JewelZ and Tutti Frutti.

The objective is to get certain combinations of the same species of birds depending on whether you're playing Tweet Tweet 4 or Tweet Tweet 5. The question is which game to play. This game will definitely have players chirping away and possibly tweeting all about it.

Tweet Tweet has recently been launched in two versions as previously mentioned. Tweet Tweet 4 requires you to get a combination of 4 of a kind of the same species bird, whereas Tweet Tweet 5 requires you to have 5 of a kind. Combinations have to be in a vertical or horizontal pattern just like playing JewelZ or Tutti Frutti, only this time instead of fruits or jewels you've got a band of singing, dancing and drumming birds.

The game starts off with a set of different types of birds perched up on rows, every time you complete a combination the birds fall and your winnings get credited. As the birds fall off, a new set of birds fly in to replace them and the game continues. When your winnings reach the $50 jackpot you will then be credited; should you choose to end the game and come back at another time, you have 24 hours to jackpot before your balance of winnings is set back to zero.

If you enjoy JewelZ and Tutti Frutti you'll definitely enjoy Tweet Tweet. Enjoy the music, and watch those birds take flight every time you win. If you've got Tweet Tweet on 'Auto Spin' take a little tour and enjoy playing any of the many bingo games and promotions. Don't forget to take advantage of those amazing free bingo bonus offers from CyberBingo every time you fund your account. If you haven't claimed your Welcome Bonus yet, then fund your account to get your 500% Welcome Bonus on your 1st deposit, and 250% Bonus on your 2nd and 3rd deposits. CyberBingo does not have any wager requirements, so that means you can cash out whenever you like.

Which bingo do you play?

Playing bingo online has become a favorite pastime of people in all age brackets, from the young to the old, and millions of online bingo players have played what's considered to be one of, if not the best, platform for playing bingo online in the United States and abroad. You just need to decide which bingo website to play at.

CyberBingo has free play games every day and many daily bingo promotions, specials and jackpots that can make you a big winner. Play bingo online for real money prizes.Join in on all the action at CyberBingo.com and be part of a fun and friendly bingo community. Our long-time bingo players can give you hints and a few tips about which bingo pays the best if you ask nice.

Gamble Aware (www.gambleaware.co.uk) is managed by the Responsibility in Gambling Trust, an independent charity which funds treatment, research and education about responsible gambling. The website has been developed by a Task Force made up of representatives from the Gambling Commission, DCMS, academia and industry.

— WebWireID169205 —