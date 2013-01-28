'What's Your eFluence?' E-Book for Amazon Kindle from Cliff Pelloni Receiving Positive Reaction

Marketing professional, public speaker, owner and CEO of eFluential Marketing LLC, Cliff Pelloni, this week published his newest digital eBook entitled and positive feedback is bringing more attention to its valuable information.

As of 8:00 a.m. EST, 'What's Your Efluence? Mastering the Principles of Efluential Marketing to Attract More Customers, Increase Revenues and Dominate the Competition' ranked 635 overall on the bestselling free Amazon Kindle e-book list. It ranks Number 3 in Amazon's in the Marketing section.

Readers of the e-book will learn the simple approach to online marketing, emphasizing the unique principles of eFluential Marketing to attract more customers, increase revenues and dominate the competition,' said Pelloni. 'Until January 31, 2013, we are offering the digital version of the book free on Amazon. It's a quick read and your business will profit if you follow our program!'

As an author and business growth strategist, Pelloni is a leading expert on 'eFluence,' and has relentlessly researched the essential online elements that have made businesses and professionals successful online.

In his book, he succinctly outlines how to master the principals of what he calls 'Efluential Marketing.' Included in the book are powerful strategies on what Pelloni refers to as the 'Pillars of Efluence.' and gain insight on how to use these tools to dominate their market, regardless of whether the reader is a professional, business owner, author, expert or speaker.

Pelloni added: 'By understanding the shifting patterns of media from traditional to digital and responding to requests by friends and business associates for help, I was able to turn a passion and interest into a thriving business serving clients that are local, national and international in scope.

'What's Your Efluence? Using the Principles of Efluential Marketing to Attract More Customers, Increase Revenues and Dominate the Competition' is available under its introductory offer and downloadable for free until 12:00 a.m. PST, Thursday, January 31, 2013. It can be read on any Kindle-friendly e-reader or computer, as well as on Amazon's Cloud Reader instantly upon download.

Pelloni hopes more people will take advantage of their special free offer while it lasts, and find out how to get the most out of their marketing efforts, both traditional and digital. There is a bonus for anyone who downloads the book, a chance to win a Kindle Fire HD, visit www.CliffsBookBonus.com for details.

