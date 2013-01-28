Game Improvement Golf – THE East Tennessee Golf Short Game Improvement Center

Oak Ridge, Tennessee



In any round of golf, 40 to 50% of all golf shots are short game shots - played with putters and wedges. Tony Wright and Game Improvement Golf recently attended the 2013 PGA Equipment Show in Orlando, FL to be trained by the world's best putting and wedge improvement experts. He attended four training sessions at the PGA Show:

























As a result of completing this training, golfers of all skill levels in East Tennessee can improve their short games and shoot lower scores. For more information on Game Improvement Golf go this this link: http://gameimprovementgolf.com.



Game Improvement Golf helps golfers to shoot lower scores and achieve their golfing dreams – by optimizing the performance of their golf clubs using club fitting knowledge, tools, and passion. It provides professional custom club fitting, custom putter and wedge fitting, club building, and club repair services to golfers in the Oak Ridge, Knoxville, and East Tennessee areas. It is the premier short-game fitting and improvement center in East Tennessee. Game Improvement Golf was rated by Golf Digest as One of America's Best Clubfitters, 2011. It recently published a best-selling Amazon Kindle book – 'The Fit Is IT!! – How Custom Club Fitting Matters to YOUR Golfing Dreams.'

Putter Fitting Training conducted by Bobby Dean, Edel Golf VP of Operations, and David Edel, developer of the Edel Golf Putter Fitting System. He improved his knowledge for using the Edel system – the world's most sophisticated fitting system for creating putters with perfect aim and speed control;

Wedge Fitting and Improvement Training conducted by Mike Adams – a Golf Magazine Top 100 Instructor and developer of the Edel Golf Wedge Fitting System. He learned how to fit all levels of golfers to Edel custom wedges that will improve their short games, and proper techniques for confidently playing all types of wedge shots from around the greens:

AimPoint Green Reading Training with Mark Sweeney, developer of the AimPoint Technologies, the World's #1 Green Reading Technology. He learned how to precisely predict the break of putts, and how to easily apply this knowledge on the golf course; and

Science and Motion Sports (SAM) PuttLab Level 1 Certification Training conducted by Dr. Christian Marquardt, developer of the SAM PuttLab. He learned how the SAM PuttLab has been used to identify how the world's best Tour Players putt, and how to use the SAM PuttLab to help all levels of golfers improve their putting skills.

