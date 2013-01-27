Spybubble, The Mobile Spy Software, Has New Features

The innovative cell phone spy software, Spybubble, is in a continuous development process, just like the mobile phone technology. The advancements in mobile phone technology force and open a set of new possibilities, for this advanced mobile phone spy software.

These new features are only available in the pro edition of the Spybubble software. The first new feature is the possibility to hear the live calls in real time. This means that the target phone can be spied, and the owner of the Spybubble software can hear the calls between the target phone and other persons, when they happen. The second new feature, is the possibility to remotely activate the mobile phone microphone, and list the surrounding environment. This opens the possibility to listen conversations between people that are near spied phone.

These two new features can be confirmed in several Spybubble reviews, with more details, and possible uses explored.



http://c2c-reviews.com/mobile-spy-software-spybubble.html

# # #

— WebWireID169317 —