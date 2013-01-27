Michael Fiore's 'Text the Romance Back' Program Featured on the Rachael Ray Show

Houston, TX, USA - Besides the Rachael Ray show, Michael Fiore and his 'Text the Romance Back' program has also been featured and launched on Fox, WebMD, NBC, Yahoo, and CBS Radio.



According to Michal Rivers, Michael Fiore is a renowned relationship coach and creator of the 'Text the Romance Back' program that teaches couples how to ignite or re-ignite the romantic feelings that brought them together in the first place.



When being interviewed on the Rachael Ray show, Fiore gave an example of a simple text that made the audience swoon and to quote Rachael Ray 'It worked on me and he's not even mine… I got chills!' Fiore's texting course is really a personal development course in disguise in that it teaches the reader the difference between men and women when it relates to the area of romance.



Ms. Rivers says 'it reveals how to communicate with one's partner in order to get the desired results'.



Fiore states that men are visual and that women are emotional; therefore, the texts are customized to appeal to the male psyche or to the female's emotions.



The program can be used by both men and women, young or old, in a new relationship or an established relationship. Even if one is not currently in a relationship it can be helpful to learn the dos and don'ts of texting a future love interest.



Fiore is so confident that one will enjoy the 'Text the Romance Back' course that there is a 60 day satisfaction guarantee.

