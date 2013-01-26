Free Promotion on Women's Fiction Novel Set in Annapolis from 01/26/13 thru 01/30/13

'Admissions Of Guilt', although released in December, was a long time in the making for Roxanne. She began writing the novel after her boss died suddenly in 1997. 'He was a high profile Maryland criminal trial lawyer, and I was devastated when he died,' Roxanne said. She promptly quit her job of 16 years and spent the next three months at her computer writing her novel. Roxanne stated that writing was the therapy she needed to get her through the grieving period. She then tucked her manuscript away until the beginning of 2012 when she decided to self-publish it on Amazon.com for Kindle. The novel required a massive rewrite in order to bring it up-to-date with modern technology.

The story revolves around Alexa Kincaid who is living the American dream. She is married to David Cooper, a handsome pediatrician, has a successful criminal law practice, and a beautiful home on the Chesapeake Bay. But her dreams are soon shattered when she finds out that the woman she's representing in the biggest trial of her career, Rachel Mills, reveals a secret that threatens her marriage to David. It will take all of Alexa's strength to set aside her personal feelings for a woman she so desperately wants to hate, in order to successfully defend her in court. Along the way, Alexa learns some powerful lessons about love, guilt, and jealousy. Upon searching the depths of her own soul to find the true meaning of forgiveness, she receives a gift from Rachel that changes her life forever.

About The Author

Roxanne had been in the legal field for more than 20 years assisting counsel in civil and criminal law. Her lifelong passion of writing and publishing a novel came to fruition in December of 2012 with her first novel, 'Admissions Of Guilt'. She lives in Annapolis, Maryland with her husband, Jim and dog, Shelby. They own a vacation home in Florida where they enjoy fishing and cruising the waterways. Roxanne is currently writing her second novel.

