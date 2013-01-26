Free New Kindle Book Until January 30th – Find Out How The World Came To The Brink Of Nuclear Destruction

Do you know how the world came to the brink of nuclear war?



A leading history podcast site has released a free book for a limited time telling you the story



Available from: Amazon US | Amazon UK



London, UK – January 26, 2013. Itshistorypodcasts.com press has released a free book telling us how the world came to the brink of nuclear destruction. The introductory book looks at the early years of the Cold War, and tells the story from World War 2 to the most dangerous incident of the past 60 years, the Cuban Missile Crisis. It is free on Amazon from January 26 to January 30 only. And don't worry if you've missed the free period – the book will retail at under $4. The book also complements the free audio podcasts available on the publisher's website.



Just before the book's release its author, George Levrier-Jones, said: 'I think it is essential that non-academic historians such as myself simply explain the past and its many lessons. This way I hope that history will receive a wider audience. There are too many weighty history books out there, so I've been working with the team at itshistorypodcasts.com to write books that support our podcasts and allow more people to learn about the past.'



The book looks at many Cold War events over the years 1945-1962. These include the breakdown in US-Soviet relations, post-war Europe, the Berlin blockade, Chinese Civil War, Korean War, the building of the Berlin Wall, nuclear proliferation, the Hungarian revolution, and the Cuban Missile Crisis.



The author is a non-academic historian from the UK. He studied history and has read far and wide about different historical topics. With a group of historians, he started the podcast series in 'History in 28-minutes' in 2012. The same team has since created a publishing house, and they now produce the 'Required History' book series.



Cold War History - To the brink of nuclear destruction – From World War 2 to the Cuban Missile Crisis – Part 1: 1945-1962 (Required History) by George Levrier-Jones

​Free January 26 to January 30



Available from: Amazon US | Amazon UK



Further information available at www.itshistorypodcasts.com/books

— WebWireID169303 —