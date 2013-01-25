Fast Offshore Announces Service Upgrades and Site Enhancements

San Jose, Costa Rica, January 25, 2013 -- Those who understand the importance of securing their various interests, financial and otherwise, in a private manner, should be aware of the benefits of offshore privacy havens and the various services available. Professional offshore service providers can offer an in-depth understanding of various offshore privacy havens and their benefits to individuals and businesses alike. Among such service providers is Fast Offshore, one of the oldest and most experienced offshore service providers on the web.

Having rendered various services including offshore asset protection, business strategies and e-commerce services for more than 15 years, Fast Offshore has set out to upgrade its service offering and distinguish itself further from the plethora of newer websites and internet resources often advertising themselves as "offshore experts".

The menu of services has been completely redesigned and re-organized making it easier to determine the best fit for a potential client.

Fast Offshore has been consolidated with the original Offshore Secrets Network web site which was launched back in 1998 and has been featured in many publications.

A new offshore real estate section is under development which will allow people to post real estate listings for free. Other than this, more services and products can been selected and prospective users can also take advantage of packaged services approach employed by the firm when retained by a client to Incorporate Offshore.

The firm specializes in providing Offshore Company Formation and Offshore Banking services to High Net Worth Individuals, Expats, Entrepreneurs and Corporate Clients.

About Fast Offshore:

Originally established in 1998 as 'Offshore Secrets Network, we work and partner with financial professionals in over 13 offshore business and financial centres. We serve large and small organizations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia with Offshore Incorporation Services and Offshore Banking Services. The company's primary function is to assist businesses and individuals benefit by taking advantage of what the world's offshore financial centers have to offer.

Ron Mendelson, Managing Partner at Overseas Business Services Ltd., is a recognized leading expert in Offshore and International business. His expertise covers various fields including: wealth management & protection, international investment, foreign asset protection, offshore corporations and banking as well as offshore online gaming business services, and traditional e-commerce business services.



