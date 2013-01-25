Folly Beach Vacation Rentals Launches Free Folly Beach Rental Locator

Folly Beach, SC – Folly Beach Vacation Rentals announced today the launch of a free Folly Beach rental locator and rental concierge service for vacationers worldwide planning holiday and vacations on Folly Beach.



The Folly Beach Vacation Rentals (http://follybeachvacationrentals.net) concierges search the availability and rates of over 900 local rentals to find all the rentals that meet a guest's accommodation requirements, budget and schedule. The rental concierge then sends the guest an email package containing available rentals, photos, amenities, property information, area information and other related information for their review. The concierge requests that the guest call them after reviewing the properties to discuss each and to make a final selection. The concierge then provides the guest with the contact information for the owner or rental manager to reserve the vacation rental.



Folly Beach is one of the most visited and most popular beaches in the southeast among locals and guests from around the world. The close proximity to historic Charleston, SC, which attracts millions every year, draws many of those visitors to Folly Beach for some relaxing beach time.

Folly Beach has gained prominence as one of the more popular surf spots along the East Coast. Folly Beach is an eclectic beach community with surf shops, restaurants, gift shops, offices, and bars along Center Street; the main road and gateway to the community.



Folly Beach Vacation Rentals is part of a privately owned Charleston internet publishing company that publishes such Charleston sites as Charleston's Best (http://charlestonsbest.net) which is one of the most visited Charleston websites.



More information about Folly Beach Vacation Rentals and the services they provide can be obtained by calling 843-213-9800,

— WebWireID169292 —