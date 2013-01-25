EMSL Analytical Announces Workshop in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

EMSL will be holding a workshop in Cinnaminson, New Jersey to help building managers understand the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Guideline 188 for controlling Legionellosis. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2013 at EMSL's Training Center located at 200 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Registration opens at 8:30AM with the workshop being held from 9:00AM to 4:30PM at a cost of $149 per person.



The ASHRAE 188 standard is expected to be adopted in Spring 2013. This will affect building owners and managers who will be advised to implement a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Program (HACCP) for conducting a risk assessment of their building for the presence of Legionella.



As a building manager, this workshop will provide an understanding of this Guideline's impact on your building maintenance program and your liability in the event of cases or fatalities caused by Legionella in your building systems. If you are an environmental or safety professional, this training will assist you in working with building managers, meet these guidelines and minimize their liability.



To view more details about this workshop, please download the PDF or visit our website.

To register, please contact Angela Elias at 1-888-958-8170.

To learn more about EMSL's Laboratory services or for upcoming workshops, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com , or call (800) 220-3675.

