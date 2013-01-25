Vermiculite Insulation May Expose People to Dangerous Asbestos Fibers

Cinnaminson, NJ, January 25, 2013



Millions of homes across America may be contaminated with asbestos tainted vermiculite insulation. Vermiculite is a light-weight, fire-resistant, and odorless material that has been used in numerous products, including insulation for attics and walls.



Although not all materials that contain vermiculite have asbestos, many products containing vermiculite and asbestos were sold in the United States until the 1990s. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 'If you have vermiculite insulation in your home, you should assume this material may be contaminated with asbestos and be aware of steps you can take to protect yourself and your family from exposure to asbestos.'



Studies have shown that breathing asbestos fibers can lead to an increased risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and respiratory diseases. Exposure to any airborne asbestos fibers increases the risks of developing these diseases. The amount and type of asbestos fibers inhaled also impacts people's health risks.



'When materials that contain asbestos are disturbed, asbestos fibers can be released into the air,' reported Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President, Marketing at EMSL Analytical, one of the largest asbestos testing laboratories in North America. 'If people inhale the fibers they are then at risk of developing these asbestos related diseases, sometimes decades later. Vermiculite insulation that contains asbestos is a real potential health threat. Homeowners should strongly consider testing any suspicious insulation to ensure it does not contain asbestos.'



