Homeowner Safety and Security During Extreme Weather Events the Result of Whole House Generators from NJ HVAC Company Meyer & Depew

(Kenilworth, New Jersey, January 24, 2013) The initial damage and lingering effects of super storm Sandy continue to plague New Jersey homeowners and businesses, making everyone acutely aware of their reliance on electricity for everything from heat to home security to communications. Assisting in the efforts to help the people of New Jersey prepare for future power outages is Kenilworth, New Jersey-based HVAC Company, Meyer & Depew. This leading provider of whole house generators for businesses and homeowners has been consulting with residents and businesses, advising them in the selection and installation of whole house stand-by generators.

'More and more, families and businesses are making the switch to whole house generators to make certain they're properly prepared in a power emergency,' says Bobby Ring, President of Meyer & Depew. 'Customers like them because they are safer, easy to operate and provide more power. They can also be sized and programmed according to the specific energy needs of the customer, saving them money.'



For emergency power, customers have a choice between portable generators and whole house generators. Although whole house generators are slightly more costly than portable alternatives their benefits are far superior. Whole house generators are more reliable, require no gasoline to store or refuel, do not require connection to extension cords and are ready 24 hours a day, 7 days a week so you can continue your life without the inconvenience of losing power.

Stand-by whole house generators detect the loss of utility power and automatically start up with virtually no interruption, supplying ample electricity to power everything in the home, even sump pumps. This is especially important when a power outage occurs and the homeowner is away from the house or on vacation for an extended period of time. In situations like these the system recognizes the problem and turns itself on.

'Consumers often purchase a generator before realizing the potential hidden costs and hazards that may be associated with them,' said Bobby Ring. 'It is vitally important that you research the generator you're considering buying and fully understand its use and potential dangers.'

Portable generators are often appealing because of their low cost and portability, but there are also several significant drawbacks. Portable generators require a supply of gasoline and need to be refueled once or twice per day. Many portable generators do not produce clean energy, which is critical for items like furnaces. There are also safety and air quality concerns about the heat and exhaust fumes produced by the generators, as well as hazards that may result from improper wiring done by unqualified installers. Though many people use portable generators, it is crucial to know and understand the many safety measures that must be taken before and during their use.

'Most people don't think about emergency power sources until it's too late and they are without power,' warns Ring. 'That's why it is important to plan ahead, and start looking into generator options with the help of a qualified professional sooner rather than later to ensure that you're prepared.'

Meyer & Depew's trained technicians are skilled in generator installation, maintenance and repairs, offering complete maintenance and repair services for Honeywell-branded and Generac stand-by generators.





