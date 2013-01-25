Holiday Features in Google Play Store Give Two Developers Massive Boosts in User Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO- January 25- Today W3i, a leader in mobile monetization and user acquisition, is releasing some holiday stats from its partners SkyVu and PlayCoMo. Both developers had features from December 21 to December 28 in the Google Play store, and both saw massive spikes in both new users acquired per day and daily active users (DAUs).



Google Play featured SkyVu's game, Battle Bears Royale, and PlayCoMo's game, Little Dragons. Battle Bears Royale, which had previously launched in Google Play, had a primary feature while Little Dragons had a secondary feature. The developers saw the following results:



Battle Bears Royale:







'We've seen amazing growth on Google Play,' said Ben Vu, co-founder and CEO of SkyVu. 'With the help of Google and W3i, we're thrilled to bring our successful core action games to Android gamers around the world.'



PlayCoMo saw its daily average new users acquired for Little Dragons jump 4,686 percent during its feature. The game's DAUs were also increased by 514 percent.



'The holidays are traditionally a huge earning period for mobile developers on both iOS and Android, and this can set the tone for the whole next year,' said W3i co-founder and senior vice president, Robert Weber. 'We're seeing here that a feature from Google can bear enormous results for developers over the holidays.'



W3i has provided monetization solutions for both SkyVu and PlayCoMo on their Android titles prior to the holidays as well.



'W3i now has over 66 million monthly active users across our networks,' said Weber. 'This boost in user activity for the developers, which follows our recent partnership with Imangi on Temple Run, represents another big step forward for W3i as a leading monetization and acquisition platform.'



Average new users acquired after feature (daily): 148,100

Percent increase: 1,899%

Peak new users acquired (daily): 200,023 on December 21

Average DAU after feature: 233,967

Percent increase: 3,058%

Peak new DAUs: 270,478 on December 25

